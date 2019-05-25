Image: Getty

Ariana Grande has once again had to issue a social media directive to her fans regarding their behavior: this time to tell them to stop touching her photographers and friends at concerts.



In an Instagram story, Grande wrote:



“Friendly reminder, Grabbing/touching people without their consent is harassment. Please do not put your hands on my photographers or friends or anyone you don’t know for that matter when you’re in the pit at my shows. It’s never okay or funny. Thank you. (I can’t believe this has to be said...but unfortunately it happens often...thanks for listening.)”

That is an excellent reminder, both for Grande fans and humans in general, for instance, men who feel the need to touch the small of a woman’s back in order to “scoot by.”

But as MTV News points out, these are fans “sitting in more prominent seats where her friends and photographers would be in the first place” not the cheap seats where it’s impossible to dance without accidentally touching a stranger. What is the purpose of this? Are people who paid thousands of dollars for VIP at an Ariana Grande show really daring one another to poke her cousin’s elbow? I also can’t believe this needs to be said, but y’all are making Ariana Grande scold you like second graders on a field trip and need to settle down.

Adam Levine is out after eight years of judging The Voice after what sounds like a disaster of a night at the NBC Upfronts presentation on May 13, where Levine openly pouted about new rules for the show in front of the moneybags he needed to impress for his $26 mil a year:

“But it was when Levine brought his apathy out on stage at Radio City Music Hall — in front of his NBC bosses hosting the annual Upfront showcase of returning and new programming — that things came to a head. Singing on stage alongside his fellow coaches, Levine was nearly motionless — a stark contrast to his much more enthusiastic and animated colleagues. “Adam had been checked out for a while,” notes an NBC insider, “’but this was a new low. It was essentially the straw that broke the camel’s back.’”

So now Gwen Stefani is back. Welcome back.

