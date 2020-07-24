Area Bad Boy Aaron Carter Reportedly Threatens to Sue A Pug Rescue Organization for Defamation

Image : Randy Shropshire ( Getty Images )

Aaron Carter, a 32-year-old man best known for a seminal piece of speculative fiction telling the story of a suburban white teenager beating Shaquille O’Neal at basketball, apparently runs something of a kennel out of his home: At last estimation, the singer owned five dogs, including two German Shepards, a Samoyed, a Pekingese puppy, and a pug named Nala.



It’s this latter dog that’s recently been the subject of some concern from fans and advocates. Over the last few weeks, Izabella St. James of The Pug Queen, a Los Angeles non-profit, posted images of Nala suggesting Carter had locked the small animal in a bathroom and crated her in 100-degree heat along with another dog. As St. James tells TMZ, she called Carter recently and offered to pay him $10,000 for Nala, only to be turned down and told she’d be sued for defamation.

This isn’t the first time Carter has faced questions about the treatment of his expansive pack: In a 2019 video, Aaron Carter’s mom appeared to hit one of the dogs, and the face-tattoo enthusiast has “joked” about flipping his rescue animals for a few thousand bucks in the past.

Complaints about these practices have generally been met with characteristic if not PR-approved threats: Last year, Carter threatened on Twitter to “sue the shit” out of PETA. Jezebel commends the singer for finding the least-relatable possible way to bolster his bad-boy status. [TMZ]

Us Weekly has an exhausting explanation from a “source” as to why Kim Kardashian unfollowed longtime friend Larsa Pippen on social media, none of which makes much sense but does, at least, conform to some relatable plot points around social media and “self-care”:



“Kim started actually unfollowing Larsa end of last year but did so very quietly. She unfollowed everyone altogether bringing her followers to zero because there were a lot of random accounts and she wanted to reset it just to her family and childhood friends,” an insider shares about Kardashian, 39. “For Kim’s own mental health, she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed. There are a lot of people she is friends with who she doesn’t follow on social media.”

There was “no specific event that caused her to unfollow Larsa,” the source continued, conveniently forgetting that there is an entire function on Twitter designed to allow people to not see a user’s tweets while also avoiding whatever dramatic fallout an unfollow might cause. [Us Weekly]

Franky, I find the logistics of this elaborate "thirst trap" from recently single Brooks Laich baffling.

