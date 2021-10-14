Kesha is taking her supernatural explorations from the podcast recording studio to the big screen with a new Discovery+ reality series in which the pop star and various celebrity guests and paranormal experts will travel to “mind-blowing” haunted sites. The six hour-long episodes of the show, which is tentatively being called Conjuring Kesha, are set to be released next year. The singer/songwriter reportedly called the project a “creepy bucket list, ” ( which would also make a good song title)

Advertisement

In addition to hosting a podcast on “supernatural subjects and alternative lifestyles” that’s naturally entitled Kesha and the Creepies, Kesha also once claimed in an interview that her 2012 single Supernatural was “about experiences with the supernatural, but in a sexy way.” In other words, it’s inspired by a time she fucked a ghost. “I don’t know his name,” Kesha said about the alleged paranormal penetration . “He was a ghost!” “I’m very open to it,” she added. Kesha is in good company, as a number of celebrities have stories of intimate encounters with ghosts —maybe most famously Lucy Liu, who reportedly described her sexual encounter with a spirit as “sheer bliss ” in a 1999 Us Weekly interview.

In a statement about the show, Kesha says:



“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music, I’ve felt, was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain. On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never before seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”

But what exactly is Kesha planning to “ experience” ? The description of the series is vaguely New Agey, but it isn’t even clear what aspect of the strange and supernatural Kesha will be exploring. W ill Kesha be taking her famous friends ghost hunting? O r are they looking for evidence of extraterrestrials, like Demi Lovato? O r is it more spiritual/religious in nature, and the plan is to watch exorcisms and rituals be performed?

Kesha’s Instagram post about the series is equally as unhelpful, though it does clarify that what she’s apparently in search for is “ PROOF of ✨something ✨ more. ” Welp, I hope she finds it!

G/O Media may get a commission The Modern Guide to Sex - Masterclass Practical Sex Education

Learn about sex in a healthy way with topics related to pleasure, consent, relationships and sexual health Buy for $29 at Normal

[NY Post]