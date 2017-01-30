Images via Getty

Following the lead of Frank Ocean, a few big names—Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber—are reportedly choosing not to attend this year’s Grammy Awards, probably because it’s out of touch.

It started with Frank Ocean, who many think had the best album of the year, but didn’t even bother submitting it for Grammy consideration. Ocean says he thinks the Grammys are a dinosaur that doesn’t represent young, black artists.

Justin Bieber—who does represent young, black artists—is said to be foregoing attendance as well, despite being nominated for four Grammys, including Album of the Year. (Not sure why; his collaboration “Where Are Ü Now” actually won a Grammy last year.) He has to wash his hair that night, can’t make it:

As for why, we’re told he just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers. Drake has 8 nominations but we’re told he also doesn’t plan to be there for the same reason as Justin.

Similarly, a source says of West, who picked up eight nominations, “Let’s put it this way. He’s received 21 Grammys, but when he was head-to-head against a white singer, he never won.”

Our sources say it’s not like the Oscars ... there’s no real anger, it’s just that a lot of younger singers think the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant.

Grams irrels and have been for a while. Though, this year’s nominations are fairly solid. Who’s to say who else will not show up to watch old farts give away music ’wards in dated cat’ries voted by ppl who dk great music.

Or whether these artists will, in fact, show up, because I feel like Bieber would want to be there to potentially be praised in front of a crowd. I’ve reached out to a rep to confirm if the artists are indeed not attending.