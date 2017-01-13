Image via screengrab.

Less than 48 hours after Paris Jackson called the casting of white actor Joseph Fiennes’s as her late father “insulting” and “shameful,” European TV network Sky Arts has announced it has pulled the Michael Jackson-centric episode from the lineup of its upcoming anthology comedy series Urban Myths.

In a series of tweets published early Friday morning, they wrote:

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast ‘Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon,’ a 30 minute episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series. This decision was taken in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Though Paris Jackson has yet to comment publicly about the cancelation, she recently retweeted the a 20-year-old video of her father saying that he is “proud to be a black American,” and that he would not want a white child to portray him in a biopic:

Urban Myths (sans Joseph Fiennes) premieres next week.