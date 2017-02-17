I don’t know how this happened but the fact that the newest season of Chef’s Table was upon us, like it is literally up on us, totally escaped me. But here it is, and I’m going to savor each episode carefully, unlike the food I will scarf down while watching them.

Advertisement

This season (the show’s third, excluding the special all-French chefs season that I did not love but of course liked) will have six episodes as per the usual and features South Korean Buddhist nun Jeong Kwan; Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez; Tim Raue, owner of the Berlin restaurant of the same name; Russian chef Vladimir Mukhin; Nancy Silverton, who founded the La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles; and Ivan Orkin, known for Ivan Ramen in New York. I am quite literally salivating just thinking about it.