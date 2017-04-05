Screenshot via Martha Stewart Wine Co

One of the purest joys I can imagine is drinking into a comfortable couch and getting wine drunk on rosé with Martha Stewart. Today, I am one step closer to that dream. Well, not really, but I can drink wine that Martha herself has selected for $49.99 fee.



Yes, following her foray into subscription meal kits, Martha Stewart is getting into the wine business with a new subscription-type service called the Martha Stewart Wine Co. Much like similar ventures, when you sign up for the subscription, you can opt for six bottles every six weeks at $8.33 a bottle, or 12 bottles every 8 weeks at $7.49 a bottle. The prices are rather reasonable considering that’s about what I spend per bottle at Trader Joe’s, but of course there’s the shipping fee for anything less than 12 bottles, which can come to up to $16 a pop.

Still I cannot deny the allure of sipping on a nice Sauv Blanc with the knowledge that at some point, Martha Stewart has likely tasted and approved this wine. Another option is to simply go to the “Martha’s Favorites” portion of the site and snatch those on my own time. Anything to feel closer to Martha.

If you’re on the fence, perhaps these gloriously photoshopped promo images will sway you.

