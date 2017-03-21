Image via Getty.

Hello, my loooooves! Yolanda Hadid—sacred keeper of Lyme’s and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills—will not, as rumored, be joining the cast of Real Housewives of New York to be nearer to her precious model daughters, Gigi and Bella. Instead she’ll be hosting her own modeling competition for momagers and their statuesque daughters.



According to Deadline, the Lifetime show—tentatively titled Model Moms (creative)—will feature Hadid, herself an accomplished model with a decades-long career, “as she coaches aspiring teen models to succeed on and off the catwalk.”

Some potential lessons Yo’ might teach the girls:

The show does not yet have a premiere date.



Okay! Bye, my looooves!!!!