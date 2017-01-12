Photo: Getty

Men: they’re everywhere! There’s a man at the grocery store, stealing the last almost-ripe avocado. Look, there goes another man, asking you a question that he could just Google the answer to. And hey, here’s another man, sneaking his way into the cast of the all-female Oceans reboot, Ocean’s Eight.



Deadline reports that James Corden will join the cast of the reboot in a supporting role, joining Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna in what is shaping up to be a very good or very terrible blockbuster for the summer of 2018.

“As the group plans and executes a heist in New York,” Deadline writes, “Corden will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them.” There is no mention of Corden’s character absconding with one of the women mentioned above, tucking them into the passenger seat of an SUV and making them sing Al Green or something while they circle the block in SoHo, so for that I am grateful.

This is not the first man involved with this project — that honor goes to Damian Lewis, who joined the cast in December as Sandra Bullock’s former lover and the target of the robbery that sets the whole plot in motion. Out of all the men in all the land that they could’ve picked for this film, I am okay with these choices. If it were up to me, there would be no men, because why do we need to have men in this specifically all-female remake of a franchise that featured mostly men and some women, but honestly, it’s not up to me and so here we are.

British men! Ginger and ginger-adjacent British men. This seems fine to me.



This post has been corrected to clarify that yes, there were some women in the Oceans franchise. Jezebel regrets the error.

