sThe Deliberation: I’m just going to say, as much as I love Black Twitter, this really isn’t some of their best work. I mean, it’s fine, but it’s pretty standard stuff—a racist old white man finally to a touch of karma so let me pull out some gifs I’ve had saved on my desktop for too long.

They were openly celebrating and making fun of his downfall and the only way this could be further away from shade would be if all this had been tweeted out by E! News.

The Ruling: Not shade

Shade Court Docket #2017JZ000053

Images via Getty.

The Case: This season, Bravo is subjecting us to the political opinions of the Real Housewives of New York. Literally none of them are interesting or useful aside from the fact that Ramona Singer pretty obviously revealed herself to be a Trump voter and I previously never knew how annoying Carole Radziwill could be.

In the latest episode the women talk politics over $25 salads and Dorinda Medley did not make the conversation nice when she began discussing Melania Trump:

“If I wake up on Wednesday morning, and he is the president and she’s in the White House, I’m going to say to [my daughter Hannah Lynch], ‘You know what, go strip right now. Be done with it all, take your brain out of your head, find a misogynist pig and go strip because you too can be in the White House,’ ” she says.

The Defendant: People magazine

The Evidence:

The Deliberation: So, Dorinda is calling Melania a stripper which obviously isn’t true because you know that woman has no rhythm.

I truly do not believe Dorinda is capable of throwing shade at anyone. Anytime she has something negative to say to or about someone, she gets all the hell worked up and seven out of 10 times will start slurring her words. Further, a woman who dates John Mahdessian cannot afford to be subtle about her dislikes or criticism.

People magazine is perhaps overtaking E! Online for the publication with the least understanding of shade. Here’s a free tip from the hallowed halls of Shade Court: If you’re unable to write what you think is a clever, attention-grabbing headline without sullying the name of shade, perhaps you should consider a new profession, or just pay me to do it.

The Ruling: Not shade

Amicus Briefs

No. 17-004

Images via Getty.

Henry Kissinger vs. Jared Kushner

The Case: The rich kid from that frat that got suspended from your undergraduate campus for one too many displays of criminal douchiness somehow also made Time’s Most Influential list. Jared Kushner’s blurb was written by Henry fucking Kissenger for some reason that I’m sure is a lot less interesting than you’d expect.

The piece has been garnering a lot attention for it’s rather unenthused tone and some possible tinges of shade.

The Argument: For starters, it is very short. Sure, it’s just a blurb, but I feel like he could have eked out a little more. It’s just two paragraphs long and the first graf doesn’t even mention Kushner. When he finally gets to it, Kissinger leads with this anecdote:

This space has been traversed for nearly four months by Jared Kushner, whom I first met about 18 months ago, when he introduced himself after a foreign policy lecture I had given.

Translation: I just met this asshole like a week ago.

We have sporadically ­exchanged views since.

Translation: I barely know this asshole.

Then we get to the most beautiful quotation which reads like dictionary definitions of words Kissinger thought would sound like compliments.

As part of the Trump family, Jared is familiar with the intangibles of the President. As a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration.

He knows Trump well because he is part of the Trump family which, yes, that’s often how families work.

He went to Harvard and NYU which are institutions that provide educations so he probably has an education.

His daddy made him a businessman so he’s literally been inside a business before.

Then there’s the kicker:

All this should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun.

NOT AN ICARUS REFERENCE THOUGH.

For those of you who don’t remember 6th grade Social Studies and have somehow forgotten this very common allusion: Icarus was an arrogant punk who did not listen to his dad who told them that flying close to the sun while wearing a pair of wings made of WAX was perhaps not a stellar idea. Icarus did it anyway and his wings obviously melted and he drowned. Oops.

There is almost no chance Kissinger didn’t dictate this while waiting to board a plane to an assistant who just typed it into the Notes app and sent the screenshot to Time.

It doesn’t so much seem like Kissinger flat-out dislikes Kushner, but rather considers him inconsequential and not worth much of his time. He could have simply turned down the request but instead pulled a bit of a bait-and-switch, perhaps leading Kushner to believe he had enough respect for him to participate but the undermining that assumption with the finished product.

It’s pretty damn masterful whether those were his intentions or not. Sometimes the best shade comes out of our subconscious. Though he is quite literally one of the last people I ever expected to say this too: Good job with the shade, Henry Kissinger.

The Conclusion: Shade