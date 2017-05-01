I’m going to tread carefully here, because I know at least some of you are Star Wars fans, and my interest in the franchise does not extend beyond the ewoks (they’re very cute). But methinks we can all agree that only a fan of absurd devotion—and absurd wealth—would purchase a life-size replica of Darth Vader’s helmet forged in solid gold.

According to Atlas Obscura, Ginza Tanaka, a jewelry and gold maker from Tokyo, Japan fashioned this masterpiece in celebration of the original Star Wars’s 40th anniversary. I have been made to understand that while it is the first Star War, its title is Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope.

Due to the design’s complexity, 10 goldsmiths were required to forge this helmet. So, if you are keen to spend a cool $1.4 million on this opulent tribute piece, know that you must wait for three months before you can hold it in your quivering hands. I hope that those of you who plan to celebrate Star Wars Day (May 4th) by unveiling a golden Spaceman head submitted your orders sufficiently in advance.

Oh, and to be clear, the helmet is merely decorative—it weighs 33 fucking pounds—so wearing it to any future Comic-Cons is out of the question.