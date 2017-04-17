Perhaps you remember Paper Mag’s March 2015 cover, in which the publication followed up its Kim Kardashian Event with a photograph of Marilyn Manson looking terrifyingly like the Babadook. It was iconic and it haunted your nightmares... or, if you are the rapper Lil Uzi Vert, fulfilled all your dreams.

Lil Uzi Vert, like many other 22-year-olds, came up on Marilyn Manson, and idolizes him to the point that he calls him “Dad.” Recently, he paid homage to the cover via $222,000 chain, which according to the popular jeweler Ben Baller includes “diamond baguettes as teeth.”

Here is my fantasy question. If you had an extra $220k that you had to spend on a diamond-encrusted chain, who do you love enough to immortalize? My answer is obviously Rihanna, in this iteration:

Image via screenshot/Vevo