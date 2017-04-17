Lil Uzi Vert, like many other 22-year-olds, came up on Marilyn Manson, and idolizes him to the point that he calls him “Dad.” Recently, he paid homage to the cover via $222,000 chain, which according to the popular jeweler Ben Baller includes “diamond baguettes as teeth.”

Here is my fantasy question. If you had an extra $220k that you had to spend on a diamond-encrusted chain, who do you love enough to immortalize? My answer is obviously Rihanna, in this iteration: