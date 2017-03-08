Would You Have Sex With Tim Kaine's Woke Son?Brendan O'ConnorToday 2:45pmFiled to: would utim kainewoody kaineantifa29812EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP. Last weekend, Senator Tim Kaine’s youngest son, Linwood “Woody” Kaine, was pepper sprayed and arrested with five other people during a protest at the Minnesota state Capitol building in which they were suspected of setting off a smoke bomb. He kinda looks like Kurt Russell in Escape from New York. (Right?) So, I asked my colleagues the only question that matters: Advertisement Brendan O’Connor: would u have sex with tim kaine’s antifa sonBobby Finger: i would notBrendan: need some dialoguefor this blogbob...whyTom Scocca: Who is Mary Kill and why does everyone talk about fucking herBrendan: god dammit tomBobby: i feel like it would be terrible and that tim himself would text me (somehow) hours later apologizing for his son’s lack of skill and thanking me for giving him a shotand it would make me feel very uncomfortableBrendan: i just googled Mary KillBryan Menegus: lolrich: He looks looks tall and skinny and his nickname is “Woody.” All of those suggest big dick to me. I don’t know if I would, but I wouldn’t not if that makes any sense.Tom: She’s the president of BOFA, BrendanBrendan: I feel like it would be very easy to get swept up in the romanceof a tryston the rampartsKeenan Trotter: [link to Woody Kaine’s YouTube profile]Brendan: Death Grips and Replacementsgood taste in musicAndy Orin: I don’t know anything about Kaine’s son but he sounds like a nice young woke manprotesting Trump, groovyThorin: wait thoughAndy: he probably has a guitar and plays protest songsThorin: have you read his opinions about FILM[link to Woody Kaine’s film blog]Brendan: thorin pls don’t ruin this for meSamer: yeah i looked up that he went to school for filmmakingthorin: but he uses the word juxtopositionAndy Orin: he probably scrawled “this machine kills facists” across his laptopthorin: i want to find his bandcamp pagesamer: he seems nice and i’ll attribute his disheveled appearance to it being a mugshot but i don’t think it’d work outI don’t know how to make a poll for this blog, so I ask you, the readers, to let us know in the comments: Would you have sex with Tim Kaine’s son? Or should I say, wood you? ;)Recommended StoriesDispatch From Philadelphia: Would You Have Sex With Tim Kaine? Would You Have Sex With This Appalled British MP? Would You Have Sex With Donald Trump if He Looked Like Jason Momoa?Brendan O'Connorbrendan.oconnor@gizmodomedia.com@_grendanReporter, Special Projects DeskPGP Fingerprint: E6A2 8CF9 9829 649D A52E 3D40 F960 DDD5 7026|PGP KeyReply298 repliesLeave a reply