Screenshot via ABC.

Please: light a candle, lean back, and close your eyes. You are standing on a beach adjacent to a Sandals resort, dehydrated and frantically looking for the inhaler stored inside your missing luggage. A crowd of angry millennials swarms nearby. Above the horde, a sweaty, dark-haired figure emerges, balancing atop an overturned port-a-potty. “Uhhhhhhhh,” he announces confidently.

Advertisement

Billy McFarland recently became infamous for organizing the Fyre Festival, a Bella Hadid-promoted luxury island music festival that turned out to not really exist, leaving panicked attendees stranded in the Bahamas. McFarland previously founded a company called “Magnises” that also, coincidentally, resulted in a lot of people wanting their money back. McFarland has been hit with multiple lawsuits, and, along with co-organizer Ja Rule, is reportedly barred from doing business in the Bahamas ever again. He was born in 1991.

Would you have sex with Billy McFarland, a highly self-assured music festival organizer who had a difficult time “trying to build a city from day one”?

To help you make this crucial call, I asked some Gizmodo Media Group staffers to weigh in.

Joanna Rothkopf: I would sooner go to Fyre Festival.

Advertisement

Sophie Kleeman: No.

Stassa Edwards: Never.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Clover Hope: Can I see a different pic? (Although the answer is no.)

[Different pic]

Rich Juzwiak: Ugh ugh ugh. I think I would.

Aimee Lutkin: I would. But only if he were to spend some of his ill gotten gains on me and we could do it on a yacht or something. Or maybe if we did it right before the authorities swarmed the yacht and they dragged him away naked. That’d be a story I could someday tell my grandkids.

Sophie: His animorph would be a beluga whale.

Advertisement

Julianne Escobedo Shepher: Ew absolutely not.

Rich: I love whales.

Advertisement

Madeleine Davies: Maybe for money. Otherwise not. And it would have to be money upfront because he’d probably try to scam me.

Rich: I feel like it’s way easier for a guy to have sex with a douchebag unscathed, even though I know it’s a terrible thing to do for our overall ecosystem. Sorry ladies, I’m a bad feminist.

Advertisement

Julianne: For my part there are PLENTY of douchebags I would bone but this guys is just deeply unattractive to me.

Rich: I temped at an insurance agency the summer after my junior year in Philly and one of the sons looked like this. And I wanted him then even if I was too scared to say those words.

Clover: Would not because he has a problem with “basic infrastructure.”

Advertisement

Kate Dries: If he had a good personality.

Rich: I’m so hectic inside over this.

Advertisement

Rae Paoletta: *Simon Cowell voice* it’s a no for me.

Emma Carmichael: Ellie — I would not, thanks.

Advertisement

Rich: I WOULD but I probably wouldn’t (but I would, sorry).

Keenan Trotter: I’ve read about Magnises, Fyre Festival, and his other company whose name I can’t remember, and none of them have altered the reality that, yes, I would. Repeatedly. Perhaps this is why people keep investing in his companies. In which case, maybe I am part of the problem.

Keenan: We’d hang out in his bizarre West Village townhouse and wake up every day at 11 am with no memory of the prior day.

Advertisement

Keenan: I feel like he would treat me right.

Please let me know where you stand by taking this poll.

Last time on Would U?, Would U correspondent stand-in Brendan O’Connor asked: Would you have sex with Tim Kaine’s woke son? Brendan didn’t know how to make a poll, so we will never know the answer.

Recommended Stories

Would You Have Sex With Tim Kaine's Woke Son?
Would You Have Sex With This Appalled British MP?
Would You Have Sex With Someone Who Lives in a Crawl Space? 