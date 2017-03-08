Worst Tweets: International Women's Day EditionBrendan O'ConnorToday 7:30pmFiled to: international women's daya day without a womanbad tweets2147EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Illustration: Jim Cooke There are bad tweets every day of the year, but this is the day that we celebrate the bad tweets that were tweeted today: International Women’s Day. Thank you to everyone for their tweets.Brendan O'Connorbrendan.oconnor@gizmodomedia.com@_grendanReporter, Special Projects DeskPGP Fingerprint: E6A2 8CF9 9829 649D A52E 3D40 F960 DDD5 7026|PGP KeyReply214 repliesLeave a reply