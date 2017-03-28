Image via Audy39/Shutterstock

A woman in Dallas has been convicted of murder and practicing medicine without a license for a silicon butt injection procedure that left a 34 year-old woman dead.



Advertisement

Denise “Wee Wee” Ross was found guilty today in the death of Wykesha Reid who died on February 19, 2015 at a salon following the injection of industrial-grade silicone for a butt enhancement procedure. Dallas News reports that Ross and Jimmy Joe “Alicia” Clarke, who appears to have worked at the salon, were both accused of injecting the silicon into Reid and then covering up her death.

Prosecutors say Ross and Jimmy Joe “Alicia” Clarke, 34, injected industrial-grade silicone into Reid using syringes. She died of a pulmonary embolism. The sealant used in the procedure traveled through Reid’s veins and clogged her lungs, and she probably struggled to breathe in the moments before her death, testified Dr. Stephen Lenfest, the medical examiner who performed Reid’s autopsy.

Reid had reportedly gotten the injections “at least three times before” and her backside had developed cysts from past injections. A medical examiner estimates she’d been dead for between 4 and 8 hours when her body was found.

Advertisement

Prosecutors argued that Ross and Clarke worked together to clean up the scene following Reid’s death, while Ross’s attorney attempted to pin the murder on Clarke.

Though Clarke and Ross were known to work together, Harris said the evidence points to Clarke as the one there when Reid died. A witness leaving a Deep Ellum bar said he saw Clarke outside the East Side Avenue salon hours before Reid’s body was found. And Clarke was the one who called 911.

However, phone records show Ross was in the area that night and a client testified that Ross asked her to leave the salon on the night of Reid’s death.

Ross is eligible for life in prison while Clarke faces trial in June.