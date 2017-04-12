Image via Getty.

A woman named Carol Bowditch was arrested after a USB stick was found on her property containing several videos, made between 2011 and 2014, of Bowditch fornicating with dogs. Officers had been tipped off about Bowditch because images from an orgy in which she performed for men with animals had been circulating on a bestiality forum. In her defense, she did not know any of this was illegal.



Advertisement

The Mirror reports that Bowditch, a 64-year-old rudely described as a “pensioner,” had oral and vaginal sex with a St Bernard, black Labrador and an Alsatian. Though the morality of bestiality is questionable enough to keep most from engaging in it, the act is technically legal in some states in the US. Not so in England, much to Bowditch’s surprise. The prosecutor against Bowditch, Victoria Rose, described the extreme images found on the USB to the court and asserted Bowditch admitted freely to committing bestiality:

“Those images portrayed persons committing penetrative sexual acts with dogs. Also included were images of this defendant herself carrying out sexual activity. “Included was an eight minute and 59 seconds video of Mrs Bowditch engaging in vaginal and oral sex with a St Bernard dog named Oscar. When the defendant was interviewed she admitted she had penetrative sex with dogs. “She accepted it had taken place over several years. She was unaware it was illegal.”

Bowditch did plead guilty to having “37 extreme pornographic images” and the man who resides with her, Daniel Galloway, admitted to “aiding and abetting” Bowditch in her sexual crime. Galloway was also charged with making and distributing child pornography, though he has not yet been sentenced.

Advertisement

Their attorney, James Gray, has said the couple have both suffered enough via public humiliation. This may be true in Bowditch’s case, but hardly seems to scratch the surface for Galloway. Bowditch, however, has escaped jail time. Judge Michael Heath gave her a year supervision a temporary nighttime curfew.

“What you engaged in was first of all unlawful and secondly disgusting,” said Heath, “I am told that you have received public humiliation as a result of the publicity that this case has attracted. That does not surprise me.”