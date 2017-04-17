In 1967, 20-year-old Syracuse University student Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon. In 2017, 50 years later, she is running the storied marathon again, with the same bib number—261.
Advertisement
But instead of being ostracized by the marathon’s organizers, as she was in 1967, this time her presence will be celebrated. According to her website, Switzer will be an honorary starter for the women’s elite race Monday morning. She’ll then run the race at 11:15 with a team of runners representing her global running nonprofit, 261 Fearless (named after her bib in the 1967 race).
As a Deadspin feature on Switzer’s groundbreaking race (and the iconic photo above) explains, in 1967, male sports officials believed the strain of long distance running “would cause women’s uteri to fall out or that they would become musclebound and grow hair on their chests.”