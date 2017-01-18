Image via Getty.

It was hinted in early January that Will & Grace might grace us against our will once more. Nostalgia is a hungry beast that demands to be fed.

Variety reports that a revival was officially announced by NBC on Tuesday, with a ten episode order. All your favorites will be back: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and your actual favorite, Megan Mullally. Executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the series’ creators, will return as showrunners, with their old director James Burrows at the helm.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement, “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Okay! And how do we feel about that? Once a ground-breaking show, Will & Grace ended in 2006, and identity politics have certainly changed in 11 years. How salty will our cast of wacky characters be about those changes? Mutchnick says, “Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017.”

What are they thinking? How are you feeling? Do you need to hear from Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen now more than ever?