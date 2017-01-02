Image via Getty.

Reboots and revivals of the past year have proven that even if something is unconscionably bad, it can run on the burning hot fuel of nostalgia. Will & Grace had many things about it that aren’t that bad!

TV Line reports that actor Leslie Jordan, who played Karen’s nemesis Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, said on KPBS radio that the show was definitely back. He stated, “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

That’s the way it works. Unfortunately, NBC has not confirmed things are working that way at all, and trawling the social media accounts of the show’s stars has yielded mixed results. Debra Messing is tweeting about politics as usual, and Sean Hayes hasn’t posted anything new since the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Great, I wasn’t getting depressed by a reminder of that every ten seconds today anyway:

Megan Mullally, as always, is a fount of hope. This image of the cast throwing martinis in our face is inexplicably captioned, “self-explan” so that must mean the show’s back, right?

Eric McCormack swings in to be a bummer:

We must luxuriate in the unofficial confirmation for now. If Fuller House can get two seasons, Will & Grace should get a measly ten episodes.