After several months of speculation that his marriage was on the rocks, the wife of Romain Dauriac has officially filed for divorce. Page Six reports the sexy French journalist may have a “nasty custody battle” ahead of him, as his wife, an American actress, is “asking a judge to give her primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter.”



They continue:



The father’s attorney, Harold Mayerson, said his client plans to fight the request. “He would like to move to France with his daughter and [his wife] does a lot of traveling,” Mayerson explained.

Dauriac has reportedly “protested that his life was starting to revolve around” his wife’s busy schedule, and sources claim their daughter has been “bouncing back and forth” between home and the wife’s various movie sets.

Mayerson predicts the couple’s divorce “will be an interesting process.”

Speaking of custody battles, Robin Thicke’s is reportedly “over.” The singer, who was accused of using “excessive physical force against” their six-year-old son, and his wife are currently “working out the final details.”

