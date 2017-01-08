Why Do People at the Golden Globes Keep Calling Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences'?Gabrielle BluestoneToday 9:45pmFiled to: golden globesviola davishidden figureshidden fences763EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThere are plenty of movies up for awards tonight most people haven’t seen—show me someone who heard of Lion before the broadcast began and I’ll show you a liar or a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press. But one familiar-sounding movie that keeps coming up is one that never existed at all: Hidden Fences. Advertisement The title is a conflation of two of the year’s biggest films with black leads—Hidden Figures, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe; and Fences, starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington. Incredibly, they are very different movies.Still, “Hidden Fences” came up at least twice during the pre- and official Golden Globes broadcast, first dropped by alleged red carpet correspondent Jenna Bush Hager in an interview with an incredulous Pharrell; and then again by Michael Keaton, while announcing the nominees for best actress in a drama.It did not go unnoticed.Gabrielle Bluestonegabrielle@gawker.com@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply76 repliesLeave a reply