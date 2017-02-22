Image via Getty.

Get out your ballots, because Wednesday’s new episode of DirtCast is ALL. ABOUT. THE OSCARS! And even though Madeleine and I are not Oscar winners, nominees, or members of the Academy, we’re going to give you all the information you need to prepare for Sunday night’s big event.

This week, we’ll discuss the movies we loved (Hell or High Water and Moonlight), the movies we hated (La La Land), nominee gift bags (they’re ridiculous), and the struggles of scheduling out a timeshare when Isabelle Huppert is involved. I even ventured out into Manhattan’s Union Square to ask strangers what they thought about this year’s ceremony. (One old man who loved La La Land almost has me convinced it’s not entirely bad.)

But that’s not all! We had the privilege of being joined by Rebecca Gordon of My Path Astrology, who explains why February 26 is such a great day to hold an award show, and whether or not the star charts of nominees like Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, and Viola Davis suggest good news is in their future.

If you have any questions or comments, you can send us an email at dirtcast@jezebel.com or reach out to Madeleine and me, or our producer Levi Sharpe on Twitter. You can follow astrologer Rebecca Gordon on Twitter and Instagram.

Our show is produced by Levi Sharpe with editorial oversight by Kate Dries. Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio.