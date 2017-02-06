Image via Getty.

Kylie Jenner has been working to become our Supreme Kylie Top Dog by shutting out other Kylies from the game since April 2014, when she attempted to trademark her first name. Better Kylies have prevailed.

The Daily Mail reports that the US Patent and Trademark Office has sided with Kylie Minogue, after she protested Jenner’s attempt to undermine her brand. In fighting the copyright, Minogue’s lawyers cited her status as an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”

Minogue’s attorneys also described Jenner as “a secondary reality television personality,” though I have to admit that Kylie Jenner is the first person I think of when I hear “Kylie.”

Jenner has already filed an appeal. She won’t stop until she squashes out every last Kylie in the galaxy.