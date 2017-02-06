Who Will Triumph in Kylie vs. Kylie?Aimée LutkinToday 1:40pmFiled to: kyliekylie minoguekylie jennertrademark1578EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. Kylie Jenner has been working to become our Supreme Kylie Top Dog by shutting out other Kylies from the game since April 2014, when she attempted to trademark her first name. Better Kylies have prevailed. Advertisement The Daily Mail reports that the US Patent and Trademark Office has sided with Kylie Minogue, after she protested Jenner’s attempt to undermine her brand. In fighting the copyright, Minogue’s lawyers cited her status as an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”Minogue’s attorneys also described Jenner as “a secondary reality television personality,” though I have to admit that Kylie Jenner is the first person I think of when I hear “Kylie.” Advertisement Jenner has already filed an appeal. She won’t stop until she squashes out every last Kylie in the galaxy.Recommended StoriesTyga Supposedly Wants a Threesome With Kylie and Kendall, and I Think I’m Gonna BarfKylie Jenner, Garfield: 'Lasagna, Lasagna, Lasagna, Lasagna'Kylie Minogue and Kylie Jenner Battle for Trademark on Their First NameAimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply157 repliesLeave a reply