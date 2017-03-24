Images via Getty

Amy Schumer is no longer attached to star as Barbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, which means the role is up for grabs.

Schumer explained via statement: “Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

As of December, the Barbie character, and the script, was intended as a comedy partly based on Schumer’s persona, with a plot about Barbie being a town outcast. Hollywood could do the unthinkable here and choose to cast a non-white actor as Barb. Chances are they won’t do that, even though Schumer’s casting was considered deviant by their standards.

Will the filmmakers replace her with someone obvious like Anna Faris? Someone off-kilter like Mindy Kaling or Jenny Slate? Kristen Stewart? Or will it be: Brie Larson Stars As Barbie.