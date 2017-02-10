GIF Screenshot via Dr. Phil.

Here are the things you need to know about Danielle Bregoli: she’s a 13-year-old who got internet-famous through a combination of bad behavior, Dr. Phil exploitation, television, and social media. She first appeared on Dr. Phil’s talk show last year with her mom and became a meme after yelling “Cash me ousside!” (Look it up).

There are lots of issues with all of this. But one thing we can take pleasure in is Dr. Phil’s reaction when Danielle returned to his couch today for an interview because Dr. Phil is so intent on helping people by letting them help him get ratings.



Here’s a transcript:



Dr. Phil: You’ve gotten a lot of attention on the internet since you were here. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Danielle: Both? Dr. Phil: What’s good about it? Danielle: Well, I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you. You were nothing before I came on this show. Dr. Phil: Thank you for that. Danielle: No problem.

If we know nothing else, it’s that Dr. Phil deserves this.