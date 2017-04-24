A mischievous young shit-starter called into Watch What Happens Live! on Sunday for the express purpose of asking fashion icon André Leon Talley (ALT) to choose between Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks.

Advertisement

This is a fundamentally rigged question; both are supermodels with expansive talent and business acumen, but Naomi Campbell is the OG, and close personal friends with ALT. This is made clear as he answers the caller’s question by delivering a Mariah-worthy travelogue. “I don’t see Tyra. I think she’s in Norway?... Did she have a baby? Someone tell me?” (Tyra’s baby, York, was born January 27, 2016. That was 452 days ago.) “I’m up to speed with Naomi,” ALT continues. “She’s coming in from Dubai.”

In this clip, his phone rings and he picks it up, but the caller hangs up. Your local meteorologist predicts a 63 percent chance of Tyra.