On Tuesday, Ciara posted a video of herself joyfully singing Diana Ross’s classic 1980 hit “I’m Coming Out,” which some first became familiar with via the Levis commercial where the bellybuttons sang, but is better known as a gay anthem because its lyrics are literally, “I’m coming out/Want the world to know/Got to let it show.”

The rest of the song is a little more universal, speaking to the general feeling of jubilance that comes with figuring something out (“I think this time around/I am gonna do it/Like you never do it/Like you never knew it”), which apparently is something Ciara is feeling a lot of right now. What could it be? Her new baby on the way, or her preexisting adorable family? No, we know all about that already—now she has “Exciting News To Share With You All This Week!”, per her caption on this video.

I honestly have no idea what’s up with Ciara but am excited to find out. Feel free to play this video on repeat if you need a lift.