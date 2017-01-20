Which Famous Ladies Should You Look Out For at the D.C. Women's March?Aimée LutkinToday 3:35pmFiled to: Women's MarchD.C.celebrity endorsements10613EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYes, the Women’s March is set to be one of the biggest inauguration weekend protests ever, but a long march is a long march. If you’re attending, you might enjoy playing Celebrity Where’s Waldo while taking a breather from shouting anti-Trump slogans. Aside from the newly confirmed Chrissy Teigen, there’s a long list of famous women planning to parade through D.C on Saturday. Check out the list before you end up walking a whole mile next to America Ferrera in a pussy hat without even noticing. Advertisement America FerreraOlivia WildeLena DunhamTracee Ellis RossJulianne MooreDebra MessingLupita Nyong’oZendayaUzo AdubaCherAmy SchumerJessica ChastainMaggie Gyllenhaal and Her Whiny HusbandCarrie BrownsteinIlana GlazerJanet MockSophia BushPatricia ArquetteKerry WashingtonRosario DawsonSt. VincentAnd who knows how many more will have a last second change of heart like Chrissy Teigen? Plus, most of Jez is there already. Star. Studded.Recommended StoriesThe Jezebel Guide to Safe (ish) Protesting During Inauguration WeekendOn the Issue of Abortion, There's No Such Thing as UnityDid You Hear? The Women's March on Washington Is for Everyone But Jonathan ChaitAimée Lutkin@alutkinContributing writer at Jezebel. Reply106 repliesLeave a reply