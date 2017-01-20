Yes, the Women’s March is set to be one of the biggest inauguration weekend protests ever, but a long march is a long march. If you’re attending, you might enjoy playing Celebrity Where’s Waldo while taking a breather from shouting anti-Trump slogans. Aside from the newly confirmed Chrissy Teigen, there’s a long list of famous women planning to parade through D.C on Saturday. Check out the list before you end up walking a whole mile next to America Ferrera in a pussy hat without even noticing.

America Ferrera

Olivia Wilde

Lena Dunham



Tracee Ellis Ross

Julianne Moore

Debra Messing

Lupita Nyong’o

Zendaya

Uzo Aduba

Cher

Amy Schumer

Jessica Chastain

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Her Whiny Husband

Carrie Brownstein

Ilana Glazer

Janet Mock

Sophia Bush

Patricia Arquette

Kerry Washington

Rosario Dawson

St. Vincent

And who knows how many more will have a last second change of heart like Chrissy Teigen? Plus, most of Jez is there already. Star. Studded.