10 GIFs That Will Make You Feel Better About Inauguration Day

Former Announcer Charles Brotman Found Something Better to Do This Inauguration

Oh, Here Is Everyone

Photo via AP, badge by Jim Cooke

WASHINGTON, DC—It’s a great day for resisting the reign of the newly inaugurated autocratic, sexist, racist, ableist, xenophobe-in-chief and the powers that got him elected in the first place. Women and men are protesting all over the world, and we’ll bring you the news as we learn it, right here. Don’t touch that dial.

Advertisement

Here’s a Facebook livestream of the event from the March organizers:

h/t friend of Jezebel Erin for the headline.

