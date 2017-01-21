LiveWe're Not Going to Be Ignored, Don: Liveblogging the Women's MarchKelly StoutToday 10:15amFiled to: jez goes to the mallmetapostwomen's marchwomen's march on washingtoninauguration 201738EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeJezebelOh, Here Is EveryoneJezebelFormer Announcer Charles Brotman Found Something Better to Do This InaugurationJezebelShare Your Women's March Photos and Stories The Slot10 GIFs That Will Make You Feel Better About Inauguration DayAdvertisement Photo via AP, badge by Jim Cooke WASHINGTON, DC—It’s a great day for resisting the reign of the newly inaugurated autocratic, sexist, racist, ableist, xenophobe-in-chief and the powers that got him elected in the first place. Women and men are protesting all over the world, and we’ll bring you the news as we learn it, right here. Don’t touch that dial. Advertisement Here’s a Facebook livestream of the event from the March organizers:h/t friend of Jezebel Erin for the headline.Add UpdateAdd UpdateAdvertisement