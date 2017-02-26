Image via Getty

Hop out of your car in the middle of LA traffic and start singing and dancing! Tonight is the the 89th Academy Awards. And Hollywood couldn’t be more proud of itself this awards season, for not only solving racism—making #OscarsSoWhite but a distant memory—but for also giving the world the gift of La La Land. Jezebel’s most masochist film buffs, none of whom have seen Hacksaw Ridge, will be drinking hard liquor in preparation to be momentarily elated when our faves win and highly disappointed when La La Land takes everything else. We’re ready for the Trump jokes, awkward acceptance speeches, tears, glam, and a long, boring night. No, you’re not dreaming, but you should be.