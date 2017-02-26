LiveWe're Always Gonna Love You: It's the Jezebel Oscars LiveblogClover HopeToday 8:20pmFiled to: OSCARSLIVEBLOGACADEMY AWARDSAWARDS SHOWS2155EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeThe MuseAll the Best, Worst and Boringest Outfits On the Red Carpet Death Match That Is the OscarsThe SlotTrump Vows to 'Do Something' About 'Dishonest Media', Bans New York Times, CNN from Press BriefingThe SlotTom Perez Elected to Head DNC, Edging Out Keith EllisonThe SlotTrump Plans to Ditch the White House Correspondents' DinnerAdvertisement Image via Getty Hop out of your car in the middle of LA traffic and start singing and dancing! Tonight is the the 89th Academy Awards. And Hollywood couldn’t be more proud of itself this awards season, for not only solving racism—making #OscarsSoWhite but a distant memory—but for also giving the world the gift of La La Land. Jezebel’s most masochist film buffs, none of whom have seen Hacksaw Ridge, will be drinking hard liquor in preparation to be momentarily elated when our faves win and highly disappointed when La La Land takes everything else. We’re ready for the Trump jokes, awkward acceptance speeches, tears, glam, and a long, boring night. No, you’re not dreaming, but you should be.Add UpdateAdd UpdateAdvertisement