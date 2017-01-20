Image via Getty.

On Thursday night, the Busboys and Poets Peace Ball raged at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Watching bits and pieces of it captured on social media will remind you there is still good in the world, if only for a a minute.

Advertisement

Event organizer Andy Shallal told NPR that the Ball was intended as an opportunity for “artists and activists and progressives to sort of take a moment and pause and assess all the successes we’ve had for the past few year—successes around the environment, around marriage equality, around women’s rights. Sometimes in very difficult times, we forget to stop and celebrate and take that pause.”

Let’s all take a quick pause and celebrate briefly with Solange, as she’s introduced by Angela Davis:

And Esperanza Spalding:

And maybe watch Van Jones give an intro to Angela Davis, who gets the crowd fired up to resist:

Okay. Unpause.