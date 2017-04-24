Rumors that actress Amber Heard and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk are a couple have been swirling around the internet for almost a year, but it wasn’t until Sunday that the two of them confirmed their romance via a one-two punch of photos documenting their day together down under.

TMZ reports that Heard went zip lining with Musk and two (of his five) sons “in the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast.” Spending a day with the boyfriend’s kids? Big step, in my opinion, though I’ve never started dating a 45-year-old billionaire with five kids who makes electric cars for a living and one day thinks his consciousness will be successfully migrated to, like, some kind of computer or robot.

But I’m veering off topic! Heard and Musk’s romantic day together continued well into the night, as the couple proved by sharing photos of them seated together at a restaurant called Moo Moo. In the two Instagrams (one on each of their accounts), a kiss-shaped lipstick mark can be seen on Musk’s cheek, as Heard looks at the camera as though saying, “Damn straight I convinced my rich, weirdo boyfriend to come visit me on the Aquaman set in Australia.”

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes their heads in jars for eternity!

Image via Fox.

[TMZ/Us Weekly]



Drake update! TMZ reports he almost definitely didn’t get that Instagram model Layla Lace pregnant, “and thinks her claim is so ridiculous he didn’t even sic his team on her.” She apparently deleted every public accusation, but because she became bored of the lies—not because Aubrey called his lawyers.

Do you believe Drake didn’t have a hand in getting Lace to shut up? I...don’t!

[TMZ]

Rosario Dawson was on The Late Show and talked to Stephen Colbert about Prince, Unforgettable, working on 8,000 Marvel shows, and her relationship with Eric Andre. It’s good. She’s good.



[The Cut]