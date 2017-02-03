Images via Getty.

The occasional distraction in the form of quality entertainment can be very sustaining. Some of our finest comedy ladies are answering the call.

Variety reports that a show executive-produced by Amy Poehler starring Carol Burnett has been formally picked up by ABC. In addition to executive producing, Burnett also plays an “eccentric, larger-than-life actress,” who comes part and parcel with a family’s purchase of her house. The show’s been titled Household Name, and hopefully it will be good enough to become one.

Also from Variety is the news that Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone’s pilot for their show Amy’s Brother has been picked up by Fox. The pilot was co-written by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa, who both worked on 30 Rock. The series is about “an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister, plus her two children, find themselves not only back in each other’s lives but also living under one roof.” Hijinks ensue. McCarthy and Falcone are also executive producing, making it their second TV project after Nobodies on TV Land, which was just given a second season on the network.

Great work everyone. This all adds up to about one hour of mental peace in my future.