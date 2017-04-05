Image of Bobby and Madeleine via Bravo/screengrab.

In anticipation of Wednesday night’s Real Housewives of New York premiere (Season 9, if you’re counting), this week’s DirtCast is a celebration of all things Bravo—but mostly Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules. Along with our guest Mariah Smith, who’s an associate producer responsible for research at Watch What Happens Live!, we discuss our favorite franchises, tag lines, and which of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant is best for a Senator’s secret liaisons.

But before gabbing about how much we all love Andy Cohen, Madeleine and Bobby discuss the dirtiest dirt of the week, which just so happens to be some of the most pristine, sparkling dirt we’ve ever covered on the show. (Without spoiling anything, the stories involve Nancy Meyers, beautiful kitchens, and Liza Minnelli.)

Once that’s over we get to the juicy stuff, by which I mean this:

You can follow Mariah on Twitter, or read her brilliant series “Keeping Up With the Kontinuity Errors” here and here.

