Ana Lily Amirpour made a dramatic, critically-acclaimed first impression with her moody Iranian vampire film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014). Her second feature film The Bad Batch follows a band of violent misfits living in the Mexican desert and stars Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves (with a Southern accent), among others.



Early coverage has hinted that the dystopian-western-thriller also includes cannibals, who are swiftly becoming what vampires were to the earlier part of the decade: a trendy manifestation of some deep cultural angst. The Bad Batch doesn’t come out until June, but other pop culture representations of man being wolf to man will hit theaters in the meantime. French teen-cannibal film Raw comes out in March, Polish mermaid-cannibal film The Lure is out already, and surely more will follow—enjoy!