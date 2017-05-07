Saturday Night Live was at its best this week with a cold open featuring newly engaged love bugs and Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat).
The real Brzezinski and Scarborough announced to Vanity Fair on Thursday that they are getting married, nearly a decade after the show debuted and two years since they’ve both been divorced from their former spouses (Scarborough since 2013, Brzezinski since 2015). Rumors had swirled for a while that the two were an item, but the couple never made their relationship public until they announced the engagement this week.