Tonight, President Obama addresses the nation and delivers a coda to the last eight years in his farewell speech, live from Chicago.



“You can tell that I’m a lame duck because nobody’s following instructions,” he joked, while imploring people to sit down so he could speak. Chants of “Four more years” filled the auditorium. Let the warmth of this speech and the memory of the last eight years wash over you as we face a new, orange dawn.

Watch the entire speech, live, below.