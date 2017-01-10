Watch President Obama's Farewell Speech Live From ChicagoMegan ReynoldsToday 9:30pmFiled to: PRESIDENT OBAMAFAREWELL SPEECHBARACK OBAMA16816EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via screengrab Tonight, President Obama addresses the nation and delivers a coda to the last eight years in his farewell speech, live from Chicago. Advertisement “You can tell that I’m a lame duck because nobody’s following instructions,” he joked, while imploring people to sit down so he could speak. Chants of “Four more years” filled the auditorium. Let the warmth of this speech and the memory of the last eight years wash over you as we face a new, orange dawn.Watch the entire speech, live, below.Megan Reynoldsmegan.reynolds@jezebel.com@mega_hurtContributor, JezebelReply168 repliesLeave a reply