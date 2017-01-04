Oprah Winfrey wore a lovely, rich-looking off-the-shoulder look on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her first (shockingly) cookbook, Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life, which she insists is “not a diet book.”

Advertisement

Instead, Oprah says, “It’s a book about my journey with food. It’s really like a food memoir.” Stating again that she’s lost 42.5 pounds on Weight Watchers while serving as the company’s spokesperson, O tries to break down their point system with Colbert, but I still have yet to fully understand it and probably never will. After flipping through the book and pointing to a section about childhood memories of food, Oprah recalls a Campbell’s ad that wowed her as a kid.

“At the end of Lassie, there was a Campbell’s soup commercial where his mom would always say, ‘Timmy, come here!’ It was product placement, but I didn’t know that at the time,” says Oprah. “I actually thought, oh gosh, little white boys get soup from their moms. I really did. And I thought, gee if my mom could only serve me soup...I associated that soup as a love thing.”

Advertisement

Toward the end of the interview, Colbert compliments O on her signature Oprah Voice—the way she raises one octave as a sign of excitement. It has always been one of the joyously strange things about her. There should be an app in which Oprah delivers negative news for you in this voice. Here, Colbert challenges her to make a few statements sound exciting and Oprah does it. In this case: “Your flight has been cancelled!” And, “The tests are back! You have chlamydia!”