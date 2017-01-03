GIF Gif via NBC.

I don’t know exactly what I was expecting after reading that Katie Couric would be returning to Today for one week only this year, but it wasn’t a segment of her doing handstands with Hilaria Baldwin. Though, now that I think about it, this is exactly what I should have expected from Couric’s return to Today, as “doing handstands with Hilaria Baldwin” is a nice metaphor for the show.

Advertisement

The world, or at the very least a handful of Manhattanites, is constantly trying to convince me that Ms. Baldwin is someone who should fascinate—or at the very least interest—me, but I can’t bring myself to find even a glimmer of intrigue inside yet another wealthy person who uses their wealth to increase their wealth by convincing others—often via channels like Today—that they are the foremost expert in how to “live healthfully.” If I threw a pebble outside my office window at 2:00 PM, I would hit—depending on the bounce—anywhere from one to three people who either make a living doing exactly that or aspire to.

Where was I? Hilaria Baldwin and Katie Couric doing handstands. Right. They did handstands. Because apparently that’s part of Baldwin’s Living Clearly Method, which you can learn more about in her new book titled The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life.

Advertisement

Couric has three days left of this shit.