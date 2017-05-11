Image via Instagram.

Though House Hunters has been on HGTV since 1999, I didn’t become a frequent viewer until fairly recently. It’s an easy show to become addicted to, and over the past, oh, 18 months, I’ve probably watched hundreds of episodes of the franchise—from the OG House Hunters, to House Hunters International, to Tiny House Hunters, to my latest love, House Hunters Renovation.

Advertisement

A large part of the show’s appeal is the relaxing and almost comedically non-judgmental voice of its current narrator, Andromeda Dunker, who finds a way to make everything from the mundane details of the featured homes to the frequently bonkers idiosyncrasies of their potential buyers a joy to listen to. But, until an interview published on BuzzFeed this week, she has remained largely anonymous.

In the piece, Dunker (who is also a commercial actor) shares that she “did not know there would be so many shows and spinoffs” upon landing the gig in 2009, but surprise! The franchise recorded over 400 episodes in 2015 alone. So, yes, Dunker is very busy. She’s also happy with compliments she receives from viewers who say her voice lulls them to sleep every night.

Advertisement

“People seem to like it so much and it makes them happy and makes them soothed or go to sleep or whatever,” she says. “That feels good. It feels like it’s useful.”

Nice! But that’s not what you’re here for, is it? Though she seems like a lovely, hard-working, and kind woman, Dunker’s many anecdotes about working for House Hunters aren’t all that interesting. What is interesting is finally being able to put a face with the voice.

So, are you ready to see her?

Advertisement

.

.

Advertisement

Sponsored

.

The face behind your favorite show?

Advertisement

.

.

.

Advertisement

Because I’m about to show you

.

Advertisement

.

.

Advertisement

Prepare yourself.

.

.

Advertisement

.

Here she comes.

Advertisement

.

.

Advertisement

.

Image via Instagram / Shutterstock.

As you can see, Dunker is a two-story contemporary craftsman with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept living and kitchen area. A new build in the North Forest neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, Dunker is move-in ready and just minutes away from all the dining and entertainment options downtown has to offer. It also has a large backyard with more than enough space to plant a home garden.



Because plenty of houses are still under construction on her street, the area promises to be a little chaotic and noisy for the next 12 to 18 months. Fortunately, residents of Dunker can find peace and quiet on one of the many hike and bike trails that surround the neighborhood.

Advertisement

Haha, I’m just kidding. Dunker is just a person.

Wow!