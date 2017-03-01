Images via Vogue Arabia

Gigi Hadid has landed another international Vogue cover, this time the historic inaugural print edition of Vogue Arabia.



As a model who’s perpetually in the news cycle and already a proven Vogue cover star (she got her first American Vogue cover last summer), Gigi is a fairly obvious choice for the magazine’s print debut, the theme of which is “Reorienting Perceptions.”

Vogue Arabia was the first of Vogue’s now 22 international titles to premiere as a digital publication before traditional print. Editor-in-Chief Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz has gone into depth about the magazine’s mission to amplify the voices of Arab women in high fashion (with some limitations). In the cover reveal, she states that:

“In one poised photograph, [Gigi] communicates a thousand words to a region that’s been waiting far too long for its Vogue voice to speak. The collage of countries across the Arab world are long-deserving of a place in fashion history and there’s no better first ‘face’ to lead the charge for Vogue Arabia than Gigi, a model who defines tomorrow’s entrepreneurial and dynamic generation.”

In other words, guaranteed mainstream publicity.

Gigi’s Instagram post about the cover reads, in part:

“Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to.”

The cover look is gorgeous but could perhaps annoy those who feel Gigi doesn’t quite represent their region. One Instagram user commented under her IG post: “You like your culture when it suits you lmaooo.”