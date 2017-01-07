Vivica A. Fox has a dream, and that’s for women to frequent the male strip club featured in her new reality show, Vivica’s Black Magic. But all anyone ever wants to talk about is the gay men who will doubtlessly show up in droves.

“Hell no. Back all that up,” Fox told 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God during an episode of the The Breakfast Club, after the host pressed her about the sex of the club’s clientele. “Money is money,” he said, but Fox was not having it.

“Not that kind of money,”she shot back.

She’s since clarified her comments, tweeting that everyone—regardless of genital arrangement—is welcome, but that the real raison d’être for the gyrating male bodies is to give women the “#UltimateGurlsNiteOut.”

You know what they say: You can lead women to a strip club, but it’s probably not going to end well if you’re going to be exclusionary. Trust me, that’s totally a saying, I hear it all the time.

