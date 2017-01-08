Yes, Viola Davis won the Golden Globe for her role in Fences, not to be confused with HIDDEN FENCES.



Davis was up against Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Nicole Kidman for Lion, Michelle Williams for Manchester By the Sea and Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures, the title of which Michael Keaton botched, calling it Hidden Fences. We kinda knew/hoped this win was coming based on the trailer.

In accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Davis noted that this is her fifth nomination. “I took all the pictures, went to the luncheon, but it’s right on time,” she said, taking a little jab at the politics of Hollywood awards. Fences, she said, “doesn’t scream moneymaker, but it does scream art. It does scream heart.”

Davis—who at this point has won all the awards from our hearts for her acceptance speeches—also referenced her dad tonight, comparing him to the male protagonist in Fences. “To the original Troy, my father Dan Davis, born in 1936, groomed horses, had a fifth grade education, didn’t know how to read until he was 15. But you know what, he had a story and it deserved to be told and August Wilson told it.”