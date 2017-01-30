Images via Getty

Two great actors, Viola Davis and Julia Roberts, will act greatly together in a movie based on a popular book.

The (future Oscar-nominated) film is currently being adapted from Jodi Picoult’s novel of the same name, Small Great Things, which The Washington Post described as “the most important novel Jodi Picoult has ever written.” A synopsis, via Deadline:

Small Great Things is about race relations and follows Ruth, a labor/delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital but is told not to touch the baby of a couple who are white supremacists. Ruth, who has 20 years experience with newborns, is a widow whose husband was killed in Afghanistan and whose son is an honor student. When the couple’s baby dies and Ruth is the only one present, she is taken to court by the couple.

Despite Ruth’s decades of experience, she’s blamed for the infant’s death in what’s sure to be an inspiring tale about race and forgiveness. The producer of Hollywood’s favorite film La La Land is also attached to the project.

