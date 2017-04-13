Screengrab via YouTube

VH1 announced two bits of news regarding their 2017-2018 lineup, one which was expected and the other which was definitely not.



First, the news that is hardly news at all because I just assumed it was happening: RuPaul’s Drag Race, which moved to VH1 for its ninth season, is being renewed for a tenth, Deadline reports. Apparently the move to a new night(Fridays, ugh!) and a new channel worked out. Also, it’d be crazy not to renew this show, as RuPaul just won an Emmy last year and is a ray of sorely-needed light and love in these dark, horrible times we now live in.

To better process this news, please enjoy this clip of returned queen Cynthia Lee Fontaine explaining the origin of “cucu,” a phrase that she is somewhat desperately trying to make happen — almost as bad as Shangela’s “Hallelu!” but not quite.

In addition to renewing a bunch of their current programming like Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Love & Hip Hop Los Angeles and welcoming Tyra Banks back to America’s Next Top Model(thank God!!), VH1 has also ordered an untitled Ricky Martin reality series, set to premiere in June.

A revealing, never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time. With more than 85 million albums sold worldwide, 95 platinum records, and sold-out concerts in over 100 countries, Ricky Martin is truly an international icon. The project will draw on his Vegas residence to illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.

There’s also the intriguing ‘90s HOUSE, which will plop a bunch of millennials together in a house without Wi-Fi or GPS or the internet, kind of like The Real World but with Lance Bass as a host. Another show, Scared Famous is described as an “over-the-top murder mystery in the reality space,” where ten celebrities stay in a haunted mansion and only one makes it out alive. That could be a disaster or absolutely incredible. Either way, it doesn’t matter. I’ll watch.

