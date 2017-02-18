Image via screengrab

Jordan Reeves is 11-years-old, and a total bad ass. Why? She has an arm that shoots glitter. What has your worthless hand done for you lately?



Reeves was born with an arm that stops just above the elbow. While she’s certainly had her moments of difficulty, she has also made excellent use of the situation, inventing a variety of cool prosthetics which she unveiled to the investors of Shark Tank during Rachael Ray’s daytime show last week. One was a small tool that helps her use a two-handed paper towel dispenser, created with the help of a 3D printer. The other is the glitter shooter, dubbed “Project Unicorn.”

Life for Jordan has not always been easy, particularly because people are occasionally impolite. Dealing with gawkers, she told the Kansas City Star, is a constant battle.



“If they are staring, I’ll say ‘Don’t stare, just ask.’ I actually have a shirt that says that,” she said. “I want them to come up and ask me. I want them to know that it’s OK. It’s not a bad thing. We all find our own way to do stuff.”

Asked why she went with glitter, Reeves said “You can never be sad with sparkles.” Correct, usually.