Image: Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair’s annual “Hollywood” issue dropped Thursday, and features all ladies for the second year in a row! Can I get a “HELL YEAH”?! (HELL YEAH!!!) The cover, usually shot by Annie Leibovitz and usually featuring A-list actors at their most languid and well-dressed, draping themselves on walls, chairs, floors, or each other, as if saying, “Guinevere? Guinevere! Guinnie, darling, draw me a bath and pour me a glass of something from the cellar, and do make yourself a little more present? I’m not paying you to text your latest bad decision.”

This year’s is fine, but I couldn’t help myself from A) getting sad about the fact that Amy Adams is probably there because they thought her Oscar nomination was be a lock and B) wondering why one of this year’s buzzier actresses, like Janelle Monae, Ruth Negga, or honestly anyone beyond the fold, isn’t joining Lupita, Emma, Amy, Natalie, and Natalie’s baby bump up there in the pricier real estate. I mean, I’m no art director, but look at all that space!

Look at all that room!!!!

Inside, our beloved Annie took a more intimate shot of Portman’s baby bump. Wanna know what it looks like? You can either click here or imagine what an Annie Leibovitz photo of Natalie Portman’s baby bump would look like. Your mental image is almost certainly 95-97 percent accurate. It’s like Anne Geddes but for adults.