Val Kilmer Spent the Entire Weekend Tweeting About Cate Blanchett, How About You?

Bobby Finger

21 minutes ago

Filed to: dirt bag

cate blanchett

val kilmer

phaedra parks

Image via screenshot.

Val Kilmer, the actor/visual artist for whom Michael Douglas does not speak, spent the weekend proving he loves and idolizes actress Cate Blanchett more than I do (which I honestly didn't think was possible). From Friday afternoon to Sunday night, Kilmer sent 10 tweets (including one retweet) about Blanchett, beginning with this selfie/anecdote:

Then came a tweet about dreams:

Later, this one about how wonderful Blanchett is at picking up shovels.

The days-long rant, among which Kilmer also tweeted about the 9/11 museum and Jessica Chastain, ended with this four-part message on Sunday night:

I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent. She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn't even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.

I eagerly await Blanchett's comments.

[People]

Phaedra Parks tried to finalize the divorce from her husband Apollo Nida, but a judge "pumped the brakes [on the matter] after Nida's last name was misspelled on documents." Have you ever heard of something like this happening? Because I haven't.

Beyond the typo, Nida (it was spelled "Nita" in the documents) was reportedly told he could "attend future divorce hearings" from prison (did I mention he's in prison?), which....apparently isn't the case.

This all sounds like an awful mess.

[Page Six]

[ONTD]

Snoop will induct Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. [The Sun]

Gossip Cop Time:

Kris Jenner has NOTHING to do with that O.J. Simpson reality show that probably won't ever happen.

George Clooney is NOT having weird phantom stomach pains due to Amal Cloooney's pregnancy.

A Rod has NOT "made it clear that he loves [J Lo] in very skimpy outfits."

Angelina Jolie is NOT worried about Jennifer Aniston getting back into Brad Pitt's life.