OK, so there’s this guy named Jim Hart who just wrote a memoir. I don’t know much about him (beyond the fact that he used to be married to Carly Simon), but he claims to have been good friends with Jackie Kennedy Onassis back in the day, and his Just Kids-looking book—which has an introduction by Carl Bernstein and a blurb from a Kennedy on its cover—looks legit.

Anyway, this dude says he was close enough to Onassis that she shared her more “playful” side with him and Simon. One night (perhaps after watching Working Girl for the 100th time), Onassis called and asked him to set her up with his friend, 33-year-old Alec Baldwin.

“I was surprised by the openness of the request, but I acted as though there was nothing unusual about it,” Hart writes. “Alec was most shocked of all, but there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation, even though he had just met Kim Basinger.” Hart called Baldwin to relay the request, and Baldwin responded: “‘I’m there.’” “‘You sure?’” Hart asked. Baldwin’s response was definite: “‘Are you kidding? Jackie Kennedy wants to go on a date? Of course.’”

I’m not sure what happened next, but will race to the bookstore to find out. Jackie 2: Lit In the 90s, anyone?

Duchess Kate is reportedly a fan of a UK-based mommy blog/forum called Mumsnet (ahhhhh) and loves to comment on it. A source tells The Daily Mirror that the mother of George and Charlotte “has adopted an anonymous name, and mainly posts questions about issues she and Prince William disagree on, like watching cartoons before bed.”

First of all, what a boring question to ask strangers! I was expecting something juicier, like questions about how to deal with an unruly brother-in-law and his new American girlfriend. Second of all, what websites do we think Prince William secretly comments on? Reddit? Probably reddit.

